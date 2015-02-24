(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Feb 24 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt maintained its outlook for this year and said
it was comfortable with medium-term guidance after reporting an
expected 13 percent fall in annual profit following a tough
2014.
For 2015, Meggitt forecast organic revenue growth in the low
to mid-single digit percentage points, in line with what it said
in November, as demand for parts from civil aircraft suppliers
such as Boeing and Airbus grows.
Beyond this year, it has a medium term target for organic
revenue growth at around the 6 to 7 percent level.
"We're very comfortable with that," Chief Executive Stephen
Young said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
The brighter outlook follows a difficult 2014 for the group,
which was impacted by a bigger than expected declines in U.S.
military spending, currency headwinds and issues in its energy
business.
Underlying pretax profit of 328.7 million pounds ($508
million) in 2014 was lower than the 377.8 million pounds it made
last year, and slightly short of a company-supplied consensus
forecast of 332 million pounds.
Shares in Meggitt traded down 3 percent at 0848 GMT, which
analysts said reflected the stock's recent strong run. It has
posted an 18 percent rise over the last six months compared to a
1 percent gain in Britain's bluechip index.
"The shares have been very strong and there's no change to
estimates so there's likely to be a little bit of profit
taking," Liberum analyst Ben Bourne said.
($1 = 0.6472 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)