LONDON Feb 24 British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt maintained its outlook for this year and said it was comfortable with medium-term guidance after reporting an expected 13 percent fall in annual profit following a tough 2014.

For 2015, Meggitt forecast organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage points, in line with what it said in November, as demand for parts from civil aircraft suppliers such as Boeing and Airbus grows.

Beyond this year, it has a medium term target for organic revenue growth at around the 6 to 7 percent level.

"We're very comfortable with that," Chief Executive Stephen Young said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

The brighter outlook follows a difficult 2014 for the group, which was impacted by a bigger than expected declines in U.S. military spending, currency headwinds and issues in its energy business.

Underlying pretax profit of 328.7 million pounds ($508 million) in 2014 was lower than the 377.8 million pounds it made last year, and slightly short of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 332 million pounds.

Shares in Meggitt traded down 3 percent at 0848 GMT, which analysts said reflected the stock's recent strong run. It has posted an 18 percent rise over the last six months compared to a 1 percent gain in Britain's bluechip index.

