* FY underlying pretax profit up 3 percent at 377.8 mln stg
* Says on course for rev growth of 6-7 pct over medium term
* Full-year dividend up 8 percent at 12.75p
* Shares up 2.7 percent, recover from near 3-month low
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 4 British aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt Plc said it was on course to meet its guidance
for the year after ironing out production problems in the United
States, and it lifted its dividend as a sign of confidence in
future growth.
The FTSE 100 company, which has a stock market value of
about 4 billion pounds ($6.7 billion), reiterated guidance for
mid-single digit organic or self-generated revenue growth this
year, adding it was on course to deliver at the 6 to 7 percent
level on average over the medium term.
The reassurance on 2014's outlook, coming after a revenue
downgrade last November, buoyed its shares which traded up 2.7
percent at 507.75 pence by 0903 GMT, making it one of Britain's
top blue chip risers. The stock had fallen in the
previous session to its lowest since mid December.
"This is a bit of relief that the numbers are in line and
that the guidance is intact," Societe General analyst Zafar Khan
said.
Meggitt's stock had fallen 12 percent since Nov. 1, when it
warned revenue would grow by a low single-digit percent amount,
down from a previous forecast for mid-single digit growth. It
blamed a supply issue with a raw material in the United States
as it consolidated two factories, plus currency headwinds due to
the strength of the pound against the dollar.
"They (the issues) are either sorted or there's a plan that
we're working through and they'll be sorted soon," Chief
Executive Stephen Young said in an interview on Tuesday.
Meggitt, which supplies flight displays and wheels to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, reported a 3
percent rise in 2013 underlying pretax profit to 377.8 million
pounds, in line with forecasts, and said it would hike its
full-year dividend 8 percent
"What it says is we're confident with our 6 to 7 percent
revenue growth forecast in the medium term," Young said. The
final dividend of 8.8p per share takes the yearly total to
12.75p.
Adverse currency movements could impact Meggitt's
profitability this year, however, Young warned, adding that he
expected analysts to adjust their 2014 forecasts to account for
those headwinds.
Growth this year would be driven by a recovery in the market
for aircraft spares, Young predicted, noting customers had been
destocking in recent years but the company was now seeing the
beginning of restocking.
Meggitt's energy business which accounts for about 10
percent of its total sales would also drive growth this year,
Young forecast.
Demand from oil and gas customers for valves, sensors and
heat exchange units produced by Meggitt was expected to rise 10
percent or more this year, Young said.
($1 = 0.5982 British Pounds)
(Editing by James Davey and David Holmes)