LONDON Feb 23 British engineering company
Meggitt maintained its forecast for modest revenue
growth this year, underpinning its stock price which soared on
takeover speculation on Tuesday.
Shares in the company, which issued a surprise profit
warning in October and dropped out of Britain's blue-chip FTSE
100 share index in December, had jumped 11.3 percent by 1355.
Meggitt, whose wheels, brakes and electronic systems are
used in commercial and military planes, has in recent years been
mooted by analysts as a possible takeover target for a larger
U.S. aerospace supplier such as United Technologies. A
media report on Tuesday quoted Meggitt's CEO as saying he would
consider an offer if it was high enough.
In an indication of appetite for consolidation in the
aerospace component sector, United Technologies revealed on
Monday that it had held merger talks with rival component maker
Honeywell International.
Meggitt's shares rose to 430 pence, although they remain
some way below their Oct. 27 close of 460 pence, the day before
the company warned that 2015 profits would be "meaningfully"
below forecasts. The profit warning wiped off a fifth of the
company's value.
Meggitt blamed the fourth-quarter downgrade on the
deterioration of demand for some high-margin spare parts as the
market was flooded with components from planes being retired.
For 2016, the company stuck to a forecast made in December
for low-single digit percentage points organic revenue growth,
helped by demand for components it supplies to new aircraft
frames, and a return to growth in military markets. That will
offset continued weakness in its energy unit which supplies
valves to oil and gas firms.
RBC analysts said Meggitt had had a good end to 2015.
"A decent result from Meggitt given the slight margin beat
and a lack of further negative commentary," they said.
The company posted full-year underlying operating profit of
325.5 million pounds ($459 million), a 6 percent fall on the
previous year, and broadly in line with a company-supplied
consensus forecast of 327 million pounds.
Meggitt, which generates 90 percent of its revenue from
outside Britain, shrugged off concerns about the impact of its
home-country leaving the EU ahead of a vote on whether to leave
the bloc on June 23.
"We think it would be relatively neutral in terms of impact
on the business," Meggitt's chief executive Stephen Young said
when asked about a so-called 'Brexit'on Tuesday.
However, the company's chairman Nigel Rudd signed a letter
to the Times newspaper alongside 200 companies saying leaving
the European Union would put the British economy at risk.
($1 = 0.7088 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Susan Fenton)