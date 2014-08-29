BRIEF-MCI Capital FY net result swings to loss of 82.2 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Tuesday that its FY investment loss was 74.9 million zlotys ($18.91 million) versus profit 126.1 million zlotys a year ago
TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's Mori Trust Co has agreed to buy a Tokyo banquet hall and an office complex from U.S. investment fund Lone Star for 130 billion yen ($1.25 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The deal comes on the heels of news that Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC was in talks to purchase the Pacific Century Place Marunouchi office tower near Tokyo Station for about 170 billion yen, which would be Japan's biggest property transaction since the financial crisis. (1 US dollar = 103.6900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Said on Tuesday that its FY investment loss was 74.9 million zlotys ($18.91 million) versus profit 126.1 million zlotys a year ago
SEOUL, March 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 22 -101.9 -128 183.9 ^March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 1
* Skanska sells office building in Poznan, Poland, for EUR 62 mln, about SEK 590 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)