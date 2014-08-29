(Adds Mori Trust confirmation of the purchase)
TOKYO Aug 29 Mori Trust Co has bought a Tokyo
wedding venue and office complex from U.S. investment fund Lone
Star for around 130 billion yen ($1.25 billion), a source with
knowledge of the matter said, in another sign the property
market is recovering.
Mori Trust on Friday confirmed the purchase of the property
Meguro Gajoen without disclosing the price. Lone Star, which put
it up for auction late last year for at least 96 billion yen,
declined to comment.
The property comprises wedding banquet halls, restaurants
and office towers, with the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc
the property's main tenant.
The deal comes on the heels of news that Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund GIC was in talks to purchase the
Pacific Century Place Marunouchi office tower near Tokyo Station
for about 170 billion yen, which would be Japan's biggest
property transaction since the financial crisis.
GIC earlier this year agreed to buy Meguro Gajoen but backed
out of the deal due to a legal dispute over property ownership.
Land prices in Japan's three largest cities of Tokyo, Osaka
and Nagoya rose for the first time in six years in 2013 and
declines slowed elsewhere, a government survey showed last
month.
(1 US dollar = 103.6900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo)