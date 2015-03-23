South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 23 MEI Pharma says its cancer drug failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
The drug, pracinostat, in combination with chemotherapy drug azacitidine showed no difference in complete remission in previously untreated patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) - a type of blood cancer - against azacitidine alone.
Complete remission implies the disappearance of all signs of cancer in response to treatment. It does not always constitute a cure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,