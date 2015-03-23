* Drug fails mid-stage study
* Study failure enhances drug's risk profile - analyst
* Shares plunge 70 pct to record low
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Rosmi Shaji
March 23 MEI Pharma lost more than
two-thirds of its market value on Monday after the company's
cancer drug failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
The drug, pracinostat, was being tested in combination with
chemotherapy drug azacitidine to treat patients with
myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) - a blood cancer where immature
blood cells in the bone marrow fail to become healthy cells.
The trial failure raised questions about the future of the
drug, which is also being tested for another rare blood cancer.
"The risk profile for pracinostat has significantly
increased and one potential scenario is the discontinuation of
the drug's development," Roth Capital's Joseph Pantginis said,
slashing his price target on the stock to $2.50 from $14 and
downgrading it to "neutral" from "buy".
The company's shares were down 68 percent at $1.99 in
morning trading on Monday. Up to Friday's closing, the stock had
climbed 52 percent in the past three months.
Pantginis said Pracinostat's failure called into question a
late-stage study of the drug in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
patients, scheduled to begin in mid-2015.
The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted
an orphan status to the drug for treating patients with AML. The
status, granted to drugs being developed to treat rare diseases,
gives developers incentives such as marketing exclusivity.
MEI Pharma said the combination of pracinostat and
azacitidine showed no difference in complete remission in
previously untreated MDS patients when compared with azacitidine
alone.
Complete remission implies the disappearance of all signs of
cancer in response to treatment. It does not always constitute a
cure.
The company said it does not plan to start any further
studies on the combination treatment until it gains a "complete
understanding" of the clinical data.
"The underlying decision management is assessing is the
overall market potential for pracinostat versus the cost of
development", Pantginis wrote in a note.
The San Diego-based drug developer acquired exclusive
worldwide rights to the drug from S*BIO Pte Ltd, a privately
held biotechnology company, in August 2012.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)