SINGAPORE, March 15 Meiban Group Ltd Chairman and CEO George Goh Tiong Yong has offered to take the Singapore-listed maker of plastic injection moulded components private in a deal that values the firm at $101.2 million.

Goh, through Zhong Yong Holdings, proposes buying shares in Meiban that he does not control for S$0.40 apiece, valuing the firm at S$128.4 million ($101.21 million) based on its issued and paid up capital of 321.02 million shares.

Goh currently controls about 30.17 percent of Meiban.

The offer price is just marginally higher than the last traded price of S$0.395 on March 13 before the stock was suspended.

The offer does, however, provide a 42.9 percent premium over the S$0.28 closing price on Jan. 16, before Meiban said it was the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.

DBS is Zhong Yong's financial adviser.

($1 = 1.2686 Singapore dollars)