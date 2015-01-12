Jan 12 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.46 million) in private placement of shares to boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1APNVSp; bit.ly/17zFxdu

($1 = 6.2027 Chinese yuan renminbi)