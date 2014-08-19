UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to set up real estate JV in Henan province with registered capital of 100 million yuan (16.28 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oWCyMG
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources