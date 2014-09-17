UPDATE 3-KKR, Canada's Caisse to buy U.S. insurance broker USI
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)
Sept 17 Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund (MEIF)
* Sold its 50 percent shareholding in Bristol Airport to co-shareholder, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, making Teachers' sole owner of airport
* The transaction is due to close by the end of September 2014
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)
WARSAW, March 17 Polish retail chain Dino said on Friday the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) had approved the prospectus for the firm's planned initial public offering.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.