UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan ($483.36 million) debt financing tools
* Says plans to issue up to 4 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1m9wu2s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources