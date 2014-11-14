Nov 14 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a bio-tech firm for 3.82 billion yuan (623.27 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.04 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x0j1U8; bit.ly/1BmVz7C

