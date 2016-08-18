JERUSALEM Aug 18 Israeli investment house
Meitav Dash said on Thursday it is in talks with an
international investment fund interested in purchasing the
company.
Meitav Dash, which says it manages more than $37 billion for
private, business and institutional clients, did not name the
potential buyer or give details of the negotiations.
Meitav Dash is traded in Tel Aviv where it has a market
capitalisation of 861.8 million shekels ($227.8 million). It is
controlled by private investment fund BRM Group and Israeli
businessman Zvi Stepak.
The Calcalist financial news website said the deal could
value Meitav Dash at more than 1.4 billion shekels.
The company said it has formed a committee of three
directors to handle the negotiations.
($1 = 3.7824 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)