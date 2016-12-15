HONG KONG Dec 15 Shares in Meitu Inc were set to open 3.3 percent higher in their Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, after the Chinese photo app and mobile phone maker raised $630 million in the city's largest tech IPO in almost a decade.

Meitu was indicated to open at HK$8.78 compared with its IPO price of HK$8.50 per share, which priced at the bottom of its indicative range. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to drop 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)