Aug 21 Mekonomen : * Q2 - revenues for the quarter declined 4 per cent to SEK 1,534 m vs Reuters poll mean average 1,573 mln * Q2 - EBIT amounted to SEK 157 m (166) vs Reuters poll mean average 158 mln * Says in Denmark, where both the market and our development is weakest,

further measures are required to achieve profitability * Non-recurring costs associated with the action plan in Denmark are expected to be SEK 10 M in the third quarter of 2014 Link to press release: here