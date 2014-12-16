Dec 16 Mekonomen AB

* Says to conduct structural change in Denmark

* Says will keep franchise workshops, but all 28 stores will be closed

* Changes to result in one time costs of 280 MSEK

* Changes will result in a positive effect on the 2015 operating profit

* Sees positive tax effects of just over 50 million SEK in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom)