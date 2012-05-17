LONDON May 18 An experimental cancer drug
developed by Britain's GlaxoSmithKline may add vital
months to the lives of melanoma patients whose disease has
spread to their brains, according to data from an early-stage
trial published on Friday.
Results of Phase I trial published in The Lancet medical
journal showed substantial shrinking of tumours in patients
treated with the drug, dabrafenib, and showed promise against
secondary melanoma tumours, or metastases, in the brain.
Dabrafenib blocks the activity of a cancer-causing mutated
form of a gene known as BRAF, which is found in about half of
melanoma cases.
Results released on Wednesday from a separate trial looking
at dabrafenib in combination with another GSK drug, trametinib,
were also positive.
Researchers said the results of the dabrafenib-only trial,
although early-stage, represented an important step forward in
the treatment of this deadly cancer.
Melanoma is diagnosed in nearly 160,000 people worldwide
each year. It can spread quickly to internal organs and average
survival is six to nine months.
Georgina Long of the Melanoma Institute Australia and
Westmead Hospital in Sydney, and Gerald Falchook from the
University of Texas in the United States, treated 184 patients
with dabrafenib in a Phase I trial -- the earliest step of the
drug development process in humans.
They said some of the most exciting results came from a
subset of 10 patients whose tumours had spread to their brains.
None of these had previously received treatment for their
brain tumours. However, the brain metastases disappeared in four
of the patients when they were treated with 150 milligrams of
dabrafenib twice daily.
Five patients saw their brain metastases shrink, and one had
stable disease, where the tumours remained the same size.
"The results in the brain were remarkable," Long said. "I
don't think there is a single other systemic agent that is as
active in the brain."
Experts not involved in the trial also said the drug showed
promise.
In a commentary piece in The Lancet, Geoffrey Gibney and
Vernon Sondak from the H Lee Moffit Cancer Center and Research
Institute in the U.S. described the results as "impressive" and
"encouraging".
Long and Falchook said it was not clear why the drug was so
effective in the brain where other drugs have failed, but
further trials are under way to try to clarify the mechanism.
"The big message is that the brain, with this drug, is just
like another organ," Long said. "If you are going to respond in
your lung and liver, you tend to respond in your brain as well."
Unfortunately, for most of the patients with brain
metastases, the response to the drug was limited to several
months.
Long said, however, these few months of extension of life
were very rare in patients with melanoma that has spread to the
brain. Normally, such patients can only expect to survive for
four months from the point of diagnosis, she said.
"With this drug, these patients had no progression of their
disease for a median of 4.2 months. Without treatment, many of
them might already have died at that point," she said.
Two of the 10 brain metastasis patients who received the
drug survived for more than 12 months. One was still alive and
receiving the drug at 19 months.
(Editing by David Hulmes)