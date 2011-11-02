* FDA approves Mela's melanoma device MelaFind

* Mela withdraws citizen's petition

* Mela planning device launch in Q1, 2012

* Shares up 5 pct (Adds conference call details, stock movement)

By Esha Dey

Nov 2 Mela Sciences Inc said U.S. health regulators approved its skin-cancer detecting device MelaFind, a move that could make skin cancer detection and identification far less invasive.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $5.59 in midday trade on Nasdaq. The stock doubled in value in late September, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated that the device could be approved, pending certain additional information.

Mela said it was planning to launch MelaFind in the northeastern United States during the first quarter.

On a conference call with analysts, the company said "developing a customer list will not be a difficult task... people are interested, people want it."

The real effort will be in placement, training and partnering with the physician practices, the company said.

MelaFind, which helps detect early signs of melanoma -- the deadliest form of skin cancer -- is a first-of-its kind device that is expected to allow dermatologists to markedly reduce the number of invasive biopsies.

The device, which was approved by European regulators in September, has had a rough ride to market in the United States.

After filing for marketing approval in June 2009, Mela had to wait for over a year before an FDA advisory panel narrowly backed the device, even though some on the panel questioned the device's ability to reliably identify more cases of the deadly cancer.

When the FDA made no further move to approve the device even six months later, the company launched a citizen's petition in May to push the agency into taking a decision.

The regulator approved the device for use on clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions with one or more clinical or historical symptoms of melanoma.

It uses a special dermoscope to view the skin through a thin layer of alcohol or oil. A digital camera in the probe captures the images and the software sorts between various patterns.

However, MelaFind is not approved to be used to confirm a clinical diagnosis of melanoma.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 70,000 new cases of invasive melanoma -- an advanced stage where the cancer starts penetrating deeper -- in 2011 alone.

MelaFind's approval could also bode well for other cancer-detecting test makers such as Neoprobe Corp that is developing a diagnostic tracing agent for use in breast cancer and melanoma. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)