* FDA approves Mela's melanoma device MelaFind
* Mela withdraws citizen's petition
* Mela planning device launch in Q1, 2012
By Esha Dey
Nov 2 Mela Sciences Inc said U.S.
health regulators approved its skin-cancer detecting device
MelaFind, a move that could make skin cancer detection and
identification far less invasive.
Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $5.59 in midday
trade on Nasdaq. The stock doubled in value in late September,
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated that the
device could be approved, pending certain additional
information.
Mela said it was planning to launch MelaFind in the
northeastern United States during the first quarter.
On a conference call with analysts, the company said
"developing a customer list will not be a difficult task...
people are interested, people want it."
The real effort will be in placement, training and
partnering with the physician practices, the company said.
MelaFind, which helps detect early signs of melanoma -- the
deadliest form of skin cancer -- is a first-of-its kind device
that is expected to allow dermatologists to markedly reduce the
number of invasive biopsies.
The device, which was approved by European regulators in
September, has had a rough ride to market in the United States.
After filing for marketing approval in June 2009, Mela had
to wait for over a year before an FDA advisory panel narrowly
backed the device, even though some on the panel questioned the
device's ability to reliably identify more cases of the deadly
cancer.
When the FDA made no further move to approve the device even
six months later, the company launched a citizen's petition in
May to push the agency into taking a decision.
The regulator approved the device for use on clinically
atypical pigmented skin lesions with one or more clinical or
historical symptoms of melanoma.
It uses a special dermoscope to view the skin through a thin
layer of alcohol or oil. A digital camera in the probe captures
the images and the software sorts between various patterns.
However, MelaFind is not approved to be used to confirm a
clinical diagnosis of melanoma.
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 70,000
new cases of invasive melanoma -- an advanced stage where the
cancer starts penetrating deeper -- in 2011 alone.
MelaFind's approval could also bode well for other
cancer-detecting test makers such as Neoprobe Corp that
is developing a diagnostic tracing agent for use in breast
cancer and melanoma.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel,
Roshni Menon)