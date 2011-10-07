* Casino operator had planned to raise up to $600 mln in HK
By Fiona Lau
HONG Kong, Oct 7 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
, the smallest of the casino operators in Macau, is
considering listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, instead
of selling stock, because of current market conditions, IFR
reported on Friday, citing three sources with direct knowledge
of the plans.
The company, a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed Melco
International Development Ltd and Australia's Crown
Ltd , had planned to raise between $400 to $600 million
with a share sale in Hong Kong, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The sources couldn't discuss the matter publicly.
Melco Crown didn't return Reuters' requests for comment
on the Hong Kong listing plan.
Unlike typical initial public offerings (IPOs),
companies listing stock by introduction raise no capital and
issue no new shares, which limits their appeal to investors.
Melco Crown, a casino venture owned by
Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman
Lawrence Ho, is following on the heels of handbag
maker Lee & Man Handbags and Singapore-based shipping
company Courage Marine Group Ltd that listed
without raising funds.
Companies around the world have cancelled or delayed
listings plans the past several weeks because of volatile global
markets.
In Hong Kong alone, weak demand from investors forced
companies such as Sany Heavy Industry and rival XCMG
Construction Machinery Co Ltd to postpone some $4.5
billion of offerings last month.
The Melco Crown offering in Hong Kong was set to hit
the markets in the fourth quarter, IFR said. Credit Suisse
and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) were the lead managers of
the proposed offering.
