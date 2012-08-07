* CEO says confident new Macau property will have gaming
* Watching Taiwan for potential casino
HONG KONG Aug 7Melco Crown Entertainment
posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly net
profit, driven by its mass market segment in Macau, the world's
largest gambling hub.
The Macau casino venture owned by Australian billionaire
James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho also said on
Tuesday net second-quarter revenue fell 2 percent because of
lower volumes at the high end of Macau's casino industry.
That was a trend reported by competitors including Sheldon
Adelson's Sands China and Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau in recent
earnings announcements.
Macau, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry and the only place
where Chinese nationals can legally casino gamble, has been hit
by slowing growth in China. That has particularly been the case
with the VIP gamblers that casinos rely on for over 70 percent
of overall revenue.
Macau's casinos target both ultra-rich customers who spend
more than 1 million yuan ($157,000) at a time as well as
increasingly affluent Chinese mom and pop visitors to the
crammed casino enclave.
Melco, one of the six licensed operators in Macau, on
China's southern coast, said quarterly net income was $82.3
million on revenue of $938.5 million.
"This trend does not surprise us," chief executive Lawrence
Ho said on a conference call to investors. "It is inevitable the
market would moderate," he said, adding he expected the Chinese
economy to rebound next year not withstanding any further
worsening in external factors such as Europe.
Ho said Melco's new development at a major immigration point
connecting the gambling hub to mainland China would include a
casino, adding that the company was in the same boat as rivals
Wynn, Galaxy Entertainment and SJM Holdings in terms
of receiving gaming tables from the government.
In July, Macau said Melco could start construction on a
five-star hotel but did not specifically mention plans for a
casino.
Melco, the owner of the strobe-lit City of Dreams casino and
lavish Alteria property, is eyeing developments in Taiwan where
a local referendum was passed allowing casino resorts to be
developed.
Its foray into the Philippines, which sees Packer and Ho
join forces with one of that country's wealthiest men - Henry
Sy, owner of local conglomerate SM Investments - will
help Melco diversify at a time when Macau growth is slowing.
While Melco is facing tough market conditions in Macau, most
analysts remain bullish with seven rating the stock a "strong
buy" or "buy", with one "strong sell" rating.
Macau's gambling industry has seen growth sharply deteriorate
in the past three months and analysts have been downgrading
their full year forecasts. Gambling revenue growth this year was
projected to reach 20 percent but more recent estimates have put
the figure below 10 percent.
Fitch Ratings recently said it had revised its 2012 Macau
industry revenue growth forecast to 10-12 percent from 15
percent.
($1 = 6.3664 yuan)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Dan Lalor)