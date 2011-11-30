HONG KONG Nov 30 Casino gaming operator Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd said on Wednesday it would list in Hong Kong by way of introduction without issuing new shares, with trading to begin on Dec. 7 under the listing symbol 6883.

Credit Suisse Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd and Deutsche Securities Asia Ltd have been appointed as designated dealers, the company said.

Earlier in November, Melco Crown said it had applied to dual list its shares in Hong Kong by way of introduction and was aiming to complete the listing by year-end. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)