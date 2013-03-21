HONG KONG, March 21 Casino-focused Melco International Development Ltd said on Thursday it expects its 2012 net profit to be four times greater than a year earlier.

Melco International said the jump was due to the significantly improved operating results of its key associate, Melco Crown Entertainment, one of Macau's six licensed casino operators.

here (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Miral Fahmy)