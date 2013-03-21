Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, March 21 Fidelity Management and Research has increased its stake in Belgian semiconductor specialist Melexis to 10.01 percent from 8.23 percent, according to a declaration by the fund group.
Melexis, which published the declaration, designs and test chips, principally for the auto industry, but does not produce them. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)