BRUSSELS Feb 5 Melexis NV : * Says for the year 2013 , sales were 275.4 million EUR, an increase of 11 pct compared to the previous year * Says gross margin was 127.5 million EUR, an increase of 10% compared to 2012. * Says net income was 55.2 million EUR, compared to 51.5 million EUR in 2012 * Says Melexis expects sales in the first quarter of 2014 to be around the same

level as the previous quarter * Q4 sales 75.1 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus 71 million euros * Says for FY 2014, Melexis expects to reach 300 million EUR in sales * Expects to reach 300 million EUR in sales, a gross profit margin above 45%

and an operating margin close to 23%