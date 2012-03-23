NEW YORK, March 22 Actor-director Mel Gibson is
putting his sprawling hilltop compound in Costa Rica up for
sale, with a $29.75 million asking price, .
The Oscar-winning "Braveheart" director, who has suffered a
series of public embarrassments in recent years after a
decades-long reign as a top box office star, is selling the
500-acre compound to downsize his real estate portfolio
following his divorce.
Christie's International Real Estate, the luxury real estate
firm, was set to announce the offering on Friday.
Gibson's Pacific coast compound, on Playa Barrigona on Costa
Rica's Nicoya Peninsula just south of the Nicaragua border,
boasts three hilltop homes, the largest of which has seven
bedrooms, with soaring ocean and jungle views.
Each villa on the former cattle ranch is outfitted with
native Costa Rican woods and Italian and Spanish tiles and
features multiple verandahs and a private pool.
"The property is expansive, meticulously maintained, and
ultimately private," said Rick Moeser, Christie's real estate
senior vice president for the Southeast, Caribbean, Central and
South America.
"With its multiple homes and outbuildings, this is the ideal
family retreat," Moeser added of the pristine property that
includes an expansive beach.
Gibson, 56, has seven children from his long marriage which
ended in divorce in 2009 after his drunk driving arrest in
Malibu. He also has one child with Russian pianist Oksana
Grigorieva, with whom he had an acrimonious breakup.
The star and his large extended family had used the estate
frequently before the troubles in his personal life. He
reportedly retreated to the holiday home during his legal
troubles with Grigorieva. Gibson was also photographed with her
there in 2009, shortly before his wife filed for divorce.
Over the years the actor has owned lavish properties in
Malibu, Australia, Montana, Connecticut, and even a private
island in Fiji.
Since his legal troubles and a well-publicized anti-Semitic
remarks made during his drunk driving arrest, Gibson's acting
roles have diminished. He had a starring role in the Jodie
Foster film "The Beaver" last year, and his next project is "Get
the Gringo," which he also co-wrote and is due out later this
year.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)