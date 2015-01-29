Jan 29 Melia Hotels International SA :

* Says expects to close transaction with Starwood Capital in Q1

* Says expects to sell assets of around 100 million euros ($113 million) in 2015

* Says expects to sell GM Puerto Rico in 2015

* Says upcoming opening number will be 70 hotels in 3 years