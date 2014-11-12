UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Said on Tuesday 9-month operating income up 9.18 percent to 1.16 billion euros
* 9-month EBITDA up 0.74 percent to 198.6 million euros
* 9-month net profit up 55.6 percent to 34.9 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1xwvI9d
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources