June 11 Mellanox Technologies Ltd
won a contract to supply chip equipment to Intel Corp
for use in servers, sending shares of the Israel-based
company to a lifetime high.
The contract is for Mellanox's ConnectX-3 FDR InfiniBand
adapter silicon. The InfiniBand standard is used to connect
servers with each other in high-performance computing and large
data centers.
Other details of the contract were not announced.
Intel's recently launched Romley platform, which calls for
faster connection between servers, has led to higher demand for
Mellanox's interconnect products.
Shares of the company, which also counts Hewlett-Packard Co
and IBM Corp as customers, rose as much as 10
percent to $68.26 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)