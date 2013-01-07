Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
TEL AVIV Jan 7 The Clal Finance brokerage on Monday lowered its recommendation for Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies to "market perform" from "buy" after the company warned of lower than expected fourth-quarter revenue.
Clal also removed its $115 price target for Mellanox until the company provides its forecast for the first quarter of 2013, which is expected later in January. The shares were down $0.17 at $52.14 in early Nasdaq trade.
"We estimate that Mellanox's weakness is tied to the macro environment," analyst Jonathan Kreizman said in a report. "We will review our recommendation if and when we see signs pointing to a return to growth momentum."
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.