LONDON Oct 11 British investment firm Melrose
Industries Plc said on Saturday it had agreed to sell
its Bridon division to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a
365 million-pound ($587 million) deal.
Melrose said it expected the sale of Bridon, which supplies
ropes used in mines, would be completed before the end of 2014,
subject to anti-trust clearances.
It also said as part of the transaction, it would contribute
6.7 million pounds to the Bridon Group (2013) pension scheme.
"Bridon is an excellent example of the Melrose 'buy,
improve, sell' model at work," said Simon Peckham, Melrose's
chief executive.
"Since the acquisition of FKI in 2008, we have successfully
grown and developed the Bridon business into a premier supplier
of critical high-performance ropes for energy, mining and
industrial applications." FKI was an engineering and
manufacturing company acquired by Melrose. Bridon was one of its
business units.
Melrose said it would use the proceeds of the sale to pay
down existing borrowings and to finance a return of capital.
(1 US dollar = 0.6221 British pound)
