
* Q3 sales up 12 pct
* Says current trading in line with own view
Nov 16 British manufacturing buyout firm
Melrose Plc, which recently walked away from a bid for
toolmaker Charter International, said its sales for the
third quarter rose 12 percent on higher orders.
Melrose, which had circled Charter for months only to be
beaten by a higher offer from U.S. company Colfax, said
slower growth in Europe was being offset by strength in its
businesses in North America and rest of the world.
The company, which also has operations in Asia and the
Middle East, said it was currently trading in line with its
expectations and would continue looking at acquisition
opportunities in the current economic environment.
"Although the economic situation has deteriorated over the
past three months and remains highly uncertain, trading in our
businesses remains broadly unaffected," Melrose said in a
statement on Wednesday.
In September, Melrose decided not to make an offer for
Charter, a maker of welding tools and gas and air handling
equipment, after its sweetened offer was trumped by Colfax's
1.53 billion pounds bid.
Melrose shares, which have gained more than a quarter of
their value since it withdrew its bid for Charter, closed at
344.6 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the
company at 1.4 billion pounds.
