PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 British investment firm Melrose Industries Plc said it expects early next year to recommend the return of about 200 million pounds ($312.5 million) in capital to shareholders.
Melrose last week completed the sale of its Bridon division, which supplies ropes used in mines, to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for 365 million pounds.
The engineering turnaround specialist, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy akin to private equity firms, said it had yet to decide the exact amount of capital to be returned. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.