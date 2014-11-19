(Adds executive comments, details, background, shares)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 19 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries Plc said it expected to return about 200
million pounds ($312.5 million) to shareholders next year, days
after it sold a division that makes ropes used in mines.
Melrose, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy akin to
private equity firms, completed the sale of its Bridon division
last week to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for 365 million
pounds.
Melrose bought Bridon for about 150 million pounds in 2008.
The division is the only one Melrose has sold so far this year.
The company sold five units for a total of 945 million
pounds in the year ended June and returned about 600 million
pounds in cash to shareholders in the form of a dividend or a
capital return. Melrose also announced a reverse stock split of
11 for 13.
Melrose expects its board to recommend early next year a
return of capital to shareholders using the same model, the
company said on Wednesday.
Analysts have been expecting Melrose to sell part of its
Elster portfolio - the water, gas and power consumption meter
businesses it bought in 2012 for 1.8 billion pounds.
The company told Reuters in July that Elster Water could be
the first to be sold from the portfolio, but Finance Director
Geoff Martin said on Wednesday Melrose was not ready to part
with the unit yet.
"(The huge margin improvement at Elster Water) naturally
means that sooner rather than later, we may be ready to sell it,
but not yet because we want these results to continue for a
while longer," Martin told Reuters. "Maybe next year sometime,
but no promises."
Melrose shares were down 0.7 percent at 260 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 1010 GMT.
(Editing by Robin Paxton and Kirti Pandey)