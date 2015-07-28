Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
July 28 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said it would sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) in cash.
The company, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy akin to private equity firms, said it would return 2 billion pounds to shareholders after the sale.
Elster, Melrose's largest acquisition, houses water, gas and power consumption meter businesses. ($1 = 0.6421 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.