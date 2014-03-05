March 5 Engineering turnaround specialist
Melrose Industries full-year headline pretax
profit almost doubled, boosted by the acquisition of Elster,
which makes meters for measuring gas, water and electricity
consumption.
Melrose, which follows a private equity type model of buy,
improve and sell, said profit in Elster, acquired in 2012,
increased by over a third in the first full year of ownership.
Pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 increased to 226.1
million pounds ($377 million) from 117.9 million pounds. Revenue
rose about 65 percent to 1.7 billion pounds.