Oct 6 Engineering company Melrose Industries Plc said it intends to return proceeds of between 2 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion-$3.8 billion) to shareholders following the sale of its utility consumption metering business.

The turnaround specialist, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy, said it would create a holding company, to be named New Melrose, for the return of capital.

Melrose sealed a deal to sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc for about $5.1 billion earlier this year. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

($1 = 0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)