March 2 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries PLC's full-year revenue more than tripled, helped in part by its acquisition of U.S. ventilation and home security products maker Nortek Industries.

* Revenue jumped 240.6 percent to 889.3 million pounds ($1.09 billion).

* Melrose said 2016 statutory loss before tax widened to 69.3 million pounds from 30.7 million pounds a year earlier, hurt by higher trading and non-trading costs.

* "We continue to operate in an uncertain and challenging environment. Globally, downside risks stem from weak investment and heightened geopolitical uncertainty in major economies," Melrose Chairman Christopher Miller said.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)