May 13 British investment firm Melrose Industries Plc said its financial performance would likely be hurt by an additional 1 percent if current exchange rates for the pound continued for the rest of the year.

The company, which follows a private equity model of buy-improve-sell, said in March that it would be difficult to achieve revenue growth this year because of the pound's strength and that it expected "a forex headwind of about 5 percent".

However Melrose said orders had risen 3 percent in the year to date, helped by its Elster Gas business, whose orders have increased 10 percent.

The company gets about 90 percent of its revenue from outside of the UK.

Melrose shares were up 0.8 percent at 289.4 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.