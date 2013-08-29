* First-half revenue more than doubles to 1.02 billion stg
Aug 29 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries Plc's first-half revenue more than doubled,
helped by its acquisition of Elster last August.
Revenue increased 119 percent to 1.02 billion pounds ($1.58
billion). Revenue from Elster - which makes meters for measuring
gas, water and electricity consumption - was 569.2 million
pounds.
"Elster is fast proving to be another great acquisition with
profit already up by over a third," Melrose Chairman Christopher
Miller said.
Headline pretax profit rose to 139.4 million pounds ($216.73
million) in the six months ended June 30 from 65.9 million
pounds a year earlier.
Melrose follows a private equity-type model of investing in
companies, improving their performance and then selling them.
The company said the process for the potential sale of
Crosby, its U.S. lifting unit, was proceeding well and that it
expected to complete the sale by the end of the year.
Crosby, which makes lifting fittings and blocks for the oil
and gas, construction and mining sectors, was acquired by
Melrose in 2008.
"After a sale process for Crosby has completed, we would
then think of doing an acquisition," group Finance Director
Geoffrey Martin told Reuters.
While the company did not give details on the planned
acquisition, an analyst at Liberum Capital said the company is
beginning to think about another large acquisition.
"A U.S. industrial is cheaper to restructure but a European
manufacturer may also be of interest given inflexion but nothing
automotive or expensively French. Something with high opex
exposure is preferred," Ben Bourne, an analyst at Liberum
Capital wrote in a note.
In June, Melrose sold Marelli Motori to private equity firm
Carlyle Group for 212 million euros ($283 million).
Melrose's stock, which has risen 27.25 percent since the
beginning of the year, was up 3.7 percent at 295 pence at 0834
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.