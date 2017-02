LONDON Nov 16 Melrose PLC : * Trading for the group is in line with expectations for 2012 * In the last few weeks, slower trends for certain businesses are noticeable

compared to those seen in H1 * Revenue at constant currency grew 6% for July 1 to November 15 compared to

10% in the first half, excluding elster * Overall weekly rate of order intake in the period is 8% lower than the first

half * Revenue trends have slowed, and recently the sales outlook for 2013 has

become more uncertain