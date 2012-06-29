* Price represents 43 percent premium to 6 mth avg
* Deal backed by 64 percent of Elster investors
LONDON, June 29 British buyout group Melrose
announced on Friday an agreed deal to buy German
utility-meter maker Elster Group for $2.3
billion in its first major deal for four years.
Melrose, which buys underperforming manufacturing businesses
and turns them around before selling them, said it would pay
$20.50 for each Elster American depositary share, at a 43
percent premium to the average price in the last six months.
"We believe that Elster is an excellent fit with the Melrose
acquisition criteria," Melrose Chief Executive Simon Peckham
said.
"Elster is a high quality business with strong end markets
and the potential for significant development and improvement
under Melrose management."
Melrose said the deal had the backing of around 64 percent
of Elster shareholders so far. The tender offer is expected to
start early next month.
"We are pleased to reach agreement with the Elster
administrative board, who are recommending our offer," Melrose
Chairman Christopher Miller said.
"Since flotation in 2003 we have created over 1 billion
pounds ($1.55 billion) of shareholder value and we believe that
this acquisition gives us further opportunity to continue our
track record of creating significant value for our
shareholders."
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones)