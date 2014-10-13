Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON Oct 13 Melrose Industries Plc
* Disposal
* Signed an agreement for disposal of bridon to ontario teachers' pension plan
* Total consideration of £365 million on a debt and cash free basis is payable in cash on completion
* Will contribute £6.7m into bridon group (2013) pension scheme, which will remain with bridon on disposal
* Disposal expected to complete before end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.