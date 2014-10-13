LONDON Oct 13 Melrose Industries Plc

* Disposal

* Signed an agreement for disposal of bridon to ontario teachers' pension plan

* Total consideration of £365 million on a debt and cash free basis is payable in cash on completion

* Will contribute £6.7m into bridon group (2013) pension scheme, which will remain with bridon on disposal

* Disposal expected to complete before end of 2014