Aug 28 Melrose Industries Plc :
* H1 revenue 780.9 million stg versus 875.3 million stg year
ago
* H1 pretax profit 69.6 million stg versus 64.1 million stg
year ago
* Interim dividend 2.8 pence per share
* Overall Elster profitability has increased by almost 50
pct since its acquisition in August 2012
* Two remaining FKI businesses of Brush and Bridon have
found revenue growth harder to come by in recent periods
* After capital repayment in February, net debt levels have
risen as expected to 751 million stg
