Aug 28 Melrose Industries Plc :

* H1 revenue 780.9 million stg versus 875.3 million stg year ago

* H1 pretax profit 69.6 million stg versus 64.1 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.8 pence per share

* Overall Elster profitability has increased by almost 50 pct since its acquisition in August 2012

* Two remaining FKI businesses of Brush and Bridon have found revenue growth harder to come by in recent periods

* After capital repayment in February, net debt levels have risen as expected to 751 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: