May 13 Melrose Industries Plc :

* Elster Gas and Brush, both have good visibility with current order books equivalent to four and six months respectively

* Trading remains in line with full year expectations with order intake in period up 3 pct over same period last year

* Exchange rates have deteriorated little further and were current rates to continue for remainder of year, this would impact performance by a further 1 pct

* Board continues to be confident of meeting expectations for full year albeit with order book suggesting a larger weighting towards second half of year

* Restructuring and investment opportunities continue to be pursued and it is pleasing that in first half of 2014 Melrose is expected to have one of its highest periods of capital investment as a ratio to depreciation

* Board is keen to find a suitable and value enhancing acquisition and will proceed when a target is found but will, as ever, remain patient until that happens