Nov 19 Melrose Industries Plc

* Trading is in line with expectations. This has been a busy period for transactions

* Elster gas revenue is up 4 pct in period compared to same period last year, matched by a very similar rise in order intake

* Longer term future for Brush remains positive as business is well placed in its stronger end markets

* Early next year board of Melrose expects to recommend a return of capital to shareholders

* Exact amount is yet to be decided but it is expected to be approximately 200 million stg