Nov 19 Melrose Industries Plc
* Trading is in line with expectations. This has been a busy
period for transactions
* Elster gas revenue is up 4 pct in period compared to same
period last year, matched by a very similar rise in order intake
* Longer term future for Brush remains positive as business
is well placed in its stronger end markets
* Early next year board of Melrose expects to recommend a
return of capital to shareholders
* Exact amount is yet to be decided but it is expected to be
approximately 200 million stg
