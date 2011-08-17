(Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates share movement)
By Anirban Sen
BANGALORE Aug 17 Melrose Resources cut
its full-year production forecast for the second time in four
months, as the oil and gas explorer was hit by mechanical
problems and disappointing well results at some of its fields in
Egypt.
Melrose found water at some of its fields in Egypt and was
drilling replacement wells to offset the loss in production,
Chief Executive David Thomas told Reuters.
"Also in our big field West Kilala (in Egypt), we've had
some mechanical workovers to perform on three wells and just
correct some casing, pressure leaks," Thomas said.
Egypt currently contributes about half of Melrose's overall
revenue.
The news prompted Brewin Dolphin to reduce its price target
on the stock to 215 pence from 260 pence, and the brokerage
termed the production guidance as "disappointing".
"Given recent exploration disappointments we would not
expect a step change in rating ahead of exploration success or
new business developments coming to the fore," Brewin Dolphin
analysts said in a note.
Melrose is also looking to boost its future production
profile by buying interests in oil and gas fields in the
Mediterranean and Black Sea region, CEO Thomas said.
The company, which also has operations in Romania and
Turkey, reduced its full-year production forecast to 36.0
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) on a working
interest basis, from its previous forecast of 40.5 mboepd.
In May, Melrose lowered its production forecast for 2011,
hurt mainly by disappointing output at one of its wells and an
upgrade of facilities at its key West Dikirnis field in Egypt
that disrupted normal output.
Earlier on Wednesday, Melrose posted a higher first-half
pretax profit of $61.8 million, on revenue of $155.8 million.
Average production climbed 23 percent to 20.2 mboepd.
First-half capital expenditure was $30 million, and the
company expects full-year capital expenditure of $87 million.
Edinburgh, Scotland-based Melrose's shares, which have shed
about 22 percent of their value over the last three months, were
down nearly 3 percent at 187 pence at 0840 GMT on Wednesday on
the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.609 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Akshay Lodaya)