May 24 Standard & Poor's Rating Services
downgraded silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc's
credit rating two notches to B+, citing continued
weakness in the solar power sector.
The company, which is in the middle of a restructuring, may
suffer from negative free operating cash flow in the short run
from related costs, the ratings agency said in a statement on
Thursday.
S&P said it is uncertain whether solar energy system
installations and sale prices will help stabilize the company's
cash flows.
"We are comfortable that our cash and liquidity position is
sufficient to meet our current cash needs," MEMC Chief Executive
Brian Wuebbels said in a separate statement.
The company had cash and equivalents of $380.6 million and
long-term debt of $2.10 billion as of March 31, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
S&P also removed the company from negative credit watch.
Moody's Investors Service earlier this month placed MEMC on
review for a possible downgrade.
Solar companies have been shuttering production, laying off
employees and renegotiating raw material supply contracts to
arrest a steep decline in margins, caused by an oversupply and
falling government subsidies.
MEMC, which laid off more than a fifth of its workforce in
December, posted a first-quarter loss on lower wafer volume and
pricing as well as restructuring charges.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $3.87
billion, were down 5 percent at $1.59 on Thursday afternoon on
the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 85
percent in the last year.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)