May 24 Standard & Poor's Rating Services downgraded silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc's credit rating two notches to B+, citing continued weakness in the solar power sector.

The company, which is in the middle of a restructuring, may suffer from negative free operating cash flow in the short run from related costs, the ratings agency said in a statement on Thursday.

S&P said it is uncertain whether solar energy system installations and sale prices will help stabilize the company's cash flows.

"We are comfortable that our cash and liquidity position is sufficient to meet our current cash needs," MEMC Chief Executive Brian Wuebbels said in a separate statement.

The company had cash and equivalents of $380.6 million and long-term debt of $2.10 billion as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

S&P also removed the company from negative credit watch.

Moody's Investors Service earlier this month placed MEMC on review for a possible downgrade.

Solar companies have been shuttering production, laying off employees and renegotiating raw material supply contracts to arrest a steep decline in margins, caused by an oversupply and falling government subsidies.

MEMC, which laid off more than a fifth of its workforce in December, posted a first-quarter loss on lower wafer volume and pricing as well as restructuring charges.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $3.87 billion, were down 5 percent at $1.59 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 85 percent in the last year. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)