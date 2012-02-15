Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Polysilicon producer MEMC Electronic Materials Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring and impairment charges and falling demand for solar panels.
Net loss for the fourth quarter was $1.48 billion, or $6.44 a share, from a profit of $12.6 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $717.8 million.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.