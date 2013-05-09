Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc's quarterly loss narrowed as it shipped more semiconductor wafers, which are used in chips and solar cells.
The net loss attributable to MEMC shareholders narrowed to $89.4 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter from $98.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 14.6 percent to $443.6 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)